Buyer: Moran LLC; Seller: Bruce Harris; Lot 6 Blk 2 Elizabeth Place; $29,000; Entry#1575363 on 2/6/2019.

Buyer: Tommy Bourgeois; Seller: Richard Robichaux Jr; Lot in Terrebonne; $37,225; Entry#1575364 on 2/6/2019.

Buyer: Don Dupre; Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank; Lot in Terrebonne; $62,775; Entry#1575409 on 2/7/2019.

Buyer: Gerald Tafoya, Minnette Tafoya; Seller: Lana & Brothers LLC; Lot 9 Blk 2 Gibson Trails; $14,500; Entry#1575411 on 2/7/2019.

Buyer: Valarie Porche; Seller: Kenneth Boudreaux, Mary Boudreaux; Lot 12 Wright Place; $75,500; Entry#1575413 on 2/7/2019.

Buyer: Valarie Porche; Seller: Kenneth Boudreaux; Lot in Terrebonne; $N/A; Entry#1575414 on 2/7/2019.

Buyer: Noah Gautreaux, Mary Gautreaux; Seller: T Caillou Lions Club Inc; Lot 1-C & 1-B Blk 1 Petit Caillou Estates; $120,000; Entry#1575416 on 2/7/2019.

Buyer: Orthopedic Properties LLC; Seller: H Lawrence Haydel II, Brett Casey, Christopher Cenac Jr; Lot 6-8 Blk 113 Boudreauxs; $N/A; Entry#1575469 on 2/7/2019.

Buyer: Affordable Homes of Louisiana Inc; Seller: Rusty Picou, Thea Picou; Lot 11 Blk 7 Aragon Estates; $40,000; Entry#1575531 on 2/8/2019.

Buyer: Coastal Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Coastal Commercial Properties LLC; Lot 12 Blk 3 Colonial Acres; $45,000; Entry#1575560 on 2/8/2019.

Buyer: Coastal Homebuilders LLC; Seller: Coastal Commercial Properties LLC; Lot 26 Blk 3 Colonial Acres; $45,000; Entry#1575563 on 2/8/2019.

Buyer: Rohn Rhodes Jr, Jessica Rhodes; Seller: Integrity Homebuilders LLC; Lot 6 Blk 11 Summerfield Place; $450,000; Entry#1575564 on 2/8/2019.

Buyer: Linda Capdeboscq, Anthony Capdeboscq; Seller: Carol Gaston, Stephen Gaston; Lot in Terrebonne; $238,500; Entry#1575573 on 2/8/2019.