CRESTVIEW — The Bark Park will officially open next week.

The ribbon cutting for the park has been set for Thursday, May 9 at 1 p.m.

The concept for the park located at Twin Hills Park was first raised by then City Councilwoman Robyn Helt, starting in 2013.

“It’s been an exciting challenge,” said Pawsitively Scrumptious owner April Meier, a member of the Main Street Crestview Association, who headed up fundraising for the project back in 2016. “We’re just excited to see it opening.”

Upon the Community Redevelopment Agency’s June 2016 approval, Meier and her team of volunteers organized a number of fundraisers for the park project. A $62,000 gift by resident Ted Simmons pushed the Bark Park into reality.

Dog parks provide a place for dog owners to interact with one another and their dogs, plus “dogs greatly benefit from socialization with other canines and people” at the park, Meier said.