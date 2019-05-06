Whether it would be for better or worse depends who you ask.

WASHINGTON -- Both supporters and critics of the Green New Deal have one thing that they agree on: Louisiana -- perhaps more than any other state -- would be heavily impacted by the sweeping Green New Deal proposal to address environmental and inequality concerns.

Republican members of the state's congressional delegation have loudly mocked the idea.

In south Louisiana, where miles of coastal land are swiftly eroding, Rep. Clay Higgins called the Green New Deal an attempted "socialist takeover" with "zero grounding in reality." Rep. Garret Graves called it "irresponsible." And U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise described it as "openly hostile" to agriculture, energy production and the transportation industry.

But back in their districts, dedicated groups of advocates are trying to build support for the ideas outlined in the Green New Deal. They argue that drastic measures are needed to save the planet and ensure prosperity for future generations.

"It's not a new idea," said Kendall Dix, an organizer with New Orleans-based coastal protection advocacy group Healthy Gulf. "It's a tremendous opportunity for Louisiana."

The Green New Deal has recently rocketed into the national spotlight, propelled by support from a more liberal -- and vocal -- wing of first-termers in Congress. Many of the swath of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates also have embraced at least some aspect of the ideas that make up proposal.

In front of Congress currently is a Green New Deal resolution -- an ambitious proposal that outlines broad goals that eventually would be used to develop policies and programs that would not only address environmental issues but also employment and health disparities.

It calls for development of a 10-year plan to move America to 100 percent clean and renewable energy, create higher-paying union-backed jobs and insure environmental and economic justice, among other concepts.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the only Democrat in the Louisiana delegation, hasn't taken a public position on the Green New Deal.

HEADED FOR A VOTE?

Though it's backed by Democrats, supporters have declined to bring up the measure for a vote in the House, which the Democrats control.

Now Republicans are trying to force a vote through the use of a discharge petition -- a procedural maneuver that would effectively side-step House leadership and bring up the resolution if 218 signatures are collected. Republicans would need 20 Democrats to join the effort, along with signatures from all GOP members. There are 89 Democratic co-sponsors.

Scalise, a Jefferson Parish Republican whose district includes southern Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, was among the first to sign onto the GOP-led discharge petition.

"Republicans are pushing for a vote on this legislation because Americans deserve to know where their representatives stand," Scalise said after the petition was filed Wednesday. "The Green New Deal is too extreme and there is too much at stake to let this radical Democrat scheme go unopposed, and Republicans welcome the chance to go on record against this false 'green dream.'"

Higgins, R-Port Barre, also was among the first members to sign on. He said he also thinks people should know where their representatives stand on the matter.

"Do they support a socialist takeover of our economy or do they stand for American jobs, American families, and continued economic growth?" he said.

'WILD IDEAS'

Graves, the ranking GOP member of a special House committee tasked with addressing climate change and also serves on the Natural Resources Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, hasn't signed it yet. But he said he plans to do so.

"Climate and the sea rise problems we are experiencing in Louisiana -- it's a real problem, a huge problem. It's a global issue," said Graves, who previously led Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority under then-Gov. Bobby Jindal. "There are things that are changing and the changes are having a disproportionate impact in Louisiana."

But Graves, whose district includes northern Terrebonne and Lafourche, said he thinks the Green New Deal proposal is impractical.

"I love that people come up with these wild ideas, but this isn't something that should have ever left that closed-door meeting," he said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat running for re-election this year, hasn't taken a firm position on it.

"The governor is unaware of a Green New Deal pending in the Louisiana Legislature. He is fighting for a much needed and long overdue teacher pay raise in Louisiana," Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens said in response to a request for comment. "He has not reviewed the federal legislation pending in Congress, but if news reports are even close to accurate, he would certainly oppose it."

ADVOCATING THE DEAL

Dix, with the Healthy Gulf advocacy group, said he doesn't believe many of its critics have read the Green New Deal resolution that's been proposed or realize it was meant to generate discussion and not necessarily come up for a vote. He was especially frustrated by a recent op-ed that Scalise penned.

"It's pretty clear he doesn't understand what it represents," Dix said.

Healthy Gulf has long advocated for preparing Louisiana to be more resilient for severe weather events and other coastal disasters. Many of the goals outlined in the Green New Deal resolution are ideas that advocates have been kicking around for years.

Supporters from across the Gulf Coast will hold an event Tuesday in New Orleans and are launching a mega-group called Gulf South for a Green New Deal.

Colette Pichon Battle, executive director of the Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy, said 750 people have registered to attend the event.

OIL INDUSTRY IMPACT

During a congressional recess last month, Scalise brought eight House Republicans to Port Fourchon, the Gulf oilfield service hub in south Lafourche, and to an offshore platform. The annual venture aims to give lawmakers a chance to see energy production firsthand.

In an op-ed, Scalise warned that the Green New Deal is a threat to Louisiana's entire economy.

"In light of such a proposal, this year's offshore trip felt particularly urgent," he wrote. "Educating members of Congress on the full impact American energy production and fossil fuels have nationwide is critical.'

Tyler Gray, president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, said the Green New Deal "would significantly alter Louisiana and America as we know it."

"Any proposal that would fundamentally reorder American energy -- and the way of life in this country -- should be evaluated by its impacts on consumers, the economy and America's opportunity for future success," he said.

Gray said the oil and gas industry supports 260,000 jobs and "creates opportunity for social mobility and economic prosperity for Louisiana families."

Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, applauded Scalise for taking up the role of outspoken critic to the idea.

"This 'Green New Deal' is no deal at all," Briggs said. "With an estimated cost of $93 trillion over the next 10 years, this would have a crippling effect on the American economy, Louisiana working families and the oil and gas industry."