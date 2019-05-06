On the sidewalk outside Gadsden Middle School on Monday, paintings, drawings and other artwork made by students at the school were on display. The annual art contest, which was to have been held last week at The Venue at Coosa Landing, was transformed into a sidewalk showcase outside the school after being rescheduled.

More than 100 pieces of art were on display, categorized by grade. Winners from each grade were chosen in painting, drawing and sculpture. The majority of the artwork came from students enrolled in art classes taught by Carol Hill, the school’s art teacher, but she said some artwork was submitted by students outside of her classes.

“These are really, really good for middle school. I know they’re my students, but they really work hard and they always try to the best of their ability,” she said.

Some paintings were different interpretations of prompts Hill had given. One prompt was to depict Mother Nature by using a tree and animals. One student focused on the animals, including fish, birds and owls, while another focused more on the sky above the tree, with stars and planets surrounding the sun.

One student, eighth-grader Ta-shanuna Barton, used multiple designs and patterns to depict a ballerina dancing. She said the project showed off her interest in dance and also was inspired by Black History Month. Barton added that she tries to draw things as realistically as possible, even describing the process she uses to smudge the paint to achieve a look of blush when painting skin.

“It’s just so cool to see it when you put it on paper and it looks real,” she said.

Inside the foyer of the school, a table spread with sculptures made by students were on display. Many of them began with a mannequin head and used different string, yarn and other material to create hair or head scarves over painted faces.

Hill said she was proud of the work her students had done and spoke on the importance of teaching art in school.

“Any time you can bring creativity into education, it helps in all subjects,” she said. “I don’t ever want to see the day when art is not taught in school.”

The art display showed off the important role art plays in curriculum, and it seemed fitting that they were being showcased as parents and future students from Eura Brown Elementary School were touring GMS to see the school they would be attending next year. Seeing student art on display may inspire some of them to pursue those classes when they enroll in the fall.

After being on display throughout the school day, winners were declared from each grade.

Guest judges Jill Edwards, education and outreach coordinator, and Blake Dodgen, exhibits coordinator at the Gadsden Museum of Art, stopped by to decide the winners. Across all categories, Olivia Reynolds, Rachel Beth Waldrup and Pricilia Gaspar took home first, second and third place, respectively in sixth grade. In seventh grade, Peyton Wade, Ashton Gibbs and Fermin Diego won first, second and third, respectively. Gabby Kiani, Ana Mendoza and Luis Berduo were the top three in eighth grade.