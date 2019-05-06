A Baker man caused an accident involving a school bus when he failed to yield the right-of-way around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Nicholas Couch, 21, made a left turn from Keyser Mill Road onto Galiver Cutoff, in front of the oncoming northbound school bus driven by William Ferris, 61, of Crestview.

Couch's white Nissan Sentra was struck on the left side by the Okaloosa County school bus, causing three students to be taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center with minor injuries.

Couch has been charged with failure to yield according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.