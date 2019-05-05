EGLIN AFB — A series of public meetings on the "bed-down" of maintenance and pilot training for the F-22 Raptor fighter jet at either Eglin Air Force Base or Virginia's Langley Air Force Base are scheduled for this area in the coming days.

The sessions, part of preparation of required Environmental Impact Statements at both Eglin and Langley for the F-22 operations, are scheduled for 5-8 p.m. May 14-16, according to an Air Force announcement. The May 14 meeting is at Cornerstone Worship Center, 444 Valparaiso Parkway in Valparaiso; the May 15 session will be in rooms 132/133 of Building 400 at Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd. in Niceville, and the May 16 meeting will be held in the Student Union East Conference Room of Gulf Coast State College, 5230 U.S. Highway 98 in Panama City.

The Air Force already has identified Langley as its preferred site for the F-22 FTU (Formal Training Unit) for the jet's pilots and maintenance personnel. The FTU had previously been located at Panama City's Tyndall AFB. But those responsibilities, along with associated aircraft and personnel, were moved to Eglin after Hurricane Michael leveled the Panama City base when it roared ashore in October as a Category 5 storm.

The transfer of the 43rd Fighter Squadron brought 31 Raptors, 18 T-38 Talons (jets to train F-22 pilots in aerial combat) and hundreds of Air Force personnel to Eglin, where they have been operating from the 33rd Fighter Wing flightline.

The F-22 FTU is at Eglin now under a temporary federal bed-down agreement. That agreement, reached quickly in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, identified noise as the only environmental impact of the additional aircraft at Eglin. The environmental assessments now under way for Eglin and Langley will be far more detailed, and could take at least a couple of years. A site survey also is required at Langley in advance of any final decision on the F-22 FTU.

The upcoming meetings will include a half-hour presentation from the Air Force, bracketed by time for the public to learn informally about the environmental impact assessment, and to submit comments about the proposed changes for the F-22's FTU. Public comments may also be submitted via email at 633CES.CEIE.NEPAPublicComment@us.af.mil, by phone at (757) 276-8556 or by mail at ATTN: 5th GEN FTU EIS, 2261 Hughes Ave., Suite 155; JBSA Lackland, TX 78236-9835. Comments can also be submitted at the website https://www.leidoseemg.com/5GenFTUEIS.

With a decision on the F-22 Formal Training Unit at least months away, local officials nonetheless seem to recognize that the unit likely will go to Langley, which already hosts two F-22 squadrons, and is designed to host three squadrons.

Even Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., whose district includes Eglin, is resigned to the possibility that Eglin will lose its inherited F-22 operations.

After Hurricane Michael, Gaetz made the case to Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan that Eglin was the best place to temporarily relocate Tyndall's F-22 operations. But, Gaetz said Wednesday, when talk turned to a permanent basing solution, Shanahan told him "that Langley represented a lower MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) cost given their existing F-22 mission."

Still, Gaetz is disappointed the F-22 FTU is likely bound for Langley.

"I don't love it," he said, "but the Acting Secretary shared a reason for the decision."

Another area congressman, Republican Rep. Neal Dunn, whose district includes Tyndall, has already bid farewell to the F-22s. In late March, as the Air Force indicated Langley was the preferred choice for the F-22 training unit, Dunn issued a statement reading, in part, "These squadrons were a great part of our community for years, and will continue to make America great at their new home."

Dunn's statement was tempered by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson's December announcement that Tyndall would be rebuilt as the home of three F-35 squadrons, a move that would bring 72 of the fighter jets to Tyndall by 2023.

"We look forward to bedding down more combat aircraft than ever before at the new and improved Tyndall Air Force Base," Dunn said in March.

The Economic Development Council of Okaloosa County weighed in on the likely move of F-22 operations from Eglin to Langley with a brief statement from retired Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Marinan, chairman of the council's Defense Support Initiatives Committee.

“The future basing of the F-22 is a complex issue with a host of factors that must be considered," Marinan said in an email. "The Defense Support Initiatives Committee stands ready to support the long-term strategic direction of Eglin leadership and the United States Air Force.”

Meanwhile, the state of Virginia is already welcoming the F-22 unit. In a recent editorial, the Richmond Times-Dispatch noted, "The base is well prepared to handle the new addition. ... While impact studies and other red tape issues could delay the unit’s arrival for a year or longer, we’re happy to welcome the 43rd Fighter Squadron to Virginia. The Air Force chose well."