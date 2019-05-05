SHALIMAR — The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program began spot spraying in May. The standard evening broadcast spray schedule begins May 13 based on mosquito surveillance data and other factors.

Mosquito spray trucks generally operate two hours before sunset and/or two hours after sunrise.

The schedule is below, and may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2DMSaEG.

MONDAYS

North Okaloosa

John Riley Barnhill Road to Escambia Farms; Vinson Ray Road; Beaver Creek to north Baker; U.S. Highway 90 East from Shoal River to County Line Road and north to Poverty Creek Road.Crestview: Rattlesnake Bluff and Little Silver Road; Aplin Road south to Live Oak Church Road

South Okaloosa

Wynnehaven Beach, Florosa and ValparaisoDestin: Destin Bridge to Airport Road

TUESDAYS

North Okaloosa

East side of U.S. Highway 189 to U.S. Highway 602; Four Flags area; Baker and Holt south of Highway 90.Crestview: Aplin Road north to U.S. 90; Old Bethel Road past Sioux Circle; Old Antioch Road to U.S. 90 west of State Road 85.

South Okaloosa

Airport Road to Walton County line; Mary Esther/Fort Walton Beach and Bluewater Bay.

WEDNESDAYS

North Okaloosa

Holt north of U.S. 90; Baker west of Galliver Cutoff; Laurel Hill to County Line; U.S. Highway 393 N., Steel Mill Road.Crestview: Old Bethel Road to Airport Road; U.S. 90 from Fairchild Road to State 85; north to Airport Road.

South Okaloosa

Streets off of Lewis Turner Boulevard to Carmel Drive; Rocky Bayou; Fort Walton Beach from Brooks Bridge to Memorial Parkway.

THURSDAYS

North Okaloosa

Poverty Creek Road; U.S. 393 to Campton, Baker from Galliver Cutoff to Old River Road.Crestview: Lake Silver Road to Airport Road to Auburn area.

South Okaloosa

Shalimar; Ocean City; Mooney Road area and Niceville.

Here are some tips from various agencies to avoid mosquito-borne illnesses.

Stay inside with screened doors and windows when mosquitoes are biting (dusk and dawn).When outside, wear clothing that covers skin.Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.Apply repellent that includes DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label.Rid outdoor areas of standing water in which mosquitoes can lay their eggs.Empty and clean birdbaths and pets water bowls at least once or twice a week.Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.Maintain swimming pools in good condition and with appropriate chlorination. Empty plastic ones when not in use.Cover doors and windows with screens, and repair broken screens.Vaccinate pets and outdoor animals against mosquito borne disease.Discard tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

Households may dispose of five tires per month per household free of charge at the South Okaloosa Transfer Station and the Baker Landfill. Free disposal applies only to local households, not businesses. Tire sizes are limited to passenger car and light truck tires.

Contact the Mosquito Control Division, 651-7394 or 689-5772, or visit www.myokaloosa.com for more information.