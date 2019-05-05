NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College's 54th Annual Commencement Ceremonies are set.

For the 2018-2019 academic year, 1,616 students are eligible to graduate and 550 students are expected to walk in the ceremonies.

The first one took place Saturday at the Raider Arena.

The second ceremony is 2 p.m. in the Raider Arena. Associates of arts degrees and Florida General Education Diploma awards will be presented to graduates then and it will feature keynote speaker Dr. Joyce Gillie Gossom, executive director of the National Association of Branch Campus Administrators and The Princess of Best Gurl, Inc.

All students who participate in the commencement ceremony receive a free 2019 Northwest Florida State College Commemorative Medallion.

"We are honored to have these distinguished guests join us for our 54th annual commencement ceremonies," Dr. Devin Stephenson, NWFSC president, said. "Commencement is the time of year we come together to celebrate our students and their academic achievements. We are extremely proud of our students and look forward to honoring them on May 4!"