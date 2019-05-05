In Matthew 28:16–20, you will find what is commonly known as The Great Commission. Jesus tells his disciples (and us), "Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit."

The commission is a call to action. Jesus gave his authority to his disciples and to us. And we are to serve our Lord as his representatives.

So go. To do what?

Go, therefore and make disciples: The church exists to make disciples by talking about, living, and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The church exists to worship God, to serve God and to love God.

Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations: To accomplish this, God has given some the gift for international mission. Truthfully, that’s not one of mine. But I thank God for those who do have this call. They take the good news of Jesus Christ to the farthest reaches of the world.

Do you know where the largest mission field is right now? Right outside your front door. You don’t have to go to faraway lands to be a missionary. There are more people than ever in this country — in your neighborhood, on your street — who need to know who Jesus is.

Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations baptizing them: Baptism is an outward and visible symbol of an inward and spiritual grace. It signifies the washing away of sin. It signifies dying to sin and rising to new life in the living Christ.

Baptism also conveys another huge message. Dipped or sprinkled, adults or infants – baptism also communicates belonging. Those baptized are welcomed into the family of Jesus Christ.

Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them … and teaching them. Each person needs to be engaged in teaching the faith to others. You don’t have to know everything in order to teach. You don’t have to know every command or expectation in the Bible.

The main part about teaching is having the desire to demonstrate, by the way you live and speak, what the Bible intends. As it was said centuries ago, "You may be the only Bible someone reads."

Jesus then said, "And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age."

This means that God doesn’t ask us to go anywhere or do anything wherein he isn’t going to send his Spirit with us.

Live the Great Commission. As followers of Jesus Christ we are called to faithfully do as he says.



The Rev. Mark Broadhead is pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.