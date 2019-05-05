It is obviously telephone scam time again. We are getting between six and 10 "unknown number" or "unknown name" calls per day right now.

This week we received four phone calls from our home phone number. They not only had our phone number, but the display also read, "Crose, James."

Jim, my husband, laughingly wondered why he was calling himself. We also receive an inordinate amount of unknown calls from the 850 area code, as well as 800 numbers.

Con artists are calling to attempt to get personal information from a potential victim. In most cases, they know your name and will use it as if they are a long-lost friend. No matter how friendly a stranger on the phone may seem, don't fall for false friendliness. Realize that these con artists are out to steal everything you have worked for.

Because of the skepticism from unknown 800 numbers, thieves now have devices that will change their phone number to a local phone number with your area code.

Apparently our innate curiosity and the idea we may know this caller, prompts many to answer these calls. For your safety, don't answer unknown calls.

The Reader's Digest warns, "If you receive a call and immediately hear the phrase 'Can you hear me?' hang up. The phrase is used to coax you into saying “yes,” a word that, if said in your voice, is as good as gold for con artists." (See https://www.rd.com/culture/four-word-phone-scam/.)

These thieves will use your voice to contact banks and credit card companies, and cause a great deal of damage. Don't fall for this scam.

As I have stated in the past, if a phone call is legitimate, the caller will leave a message on your voice mail. The "unknown" callers that don't leave a message are hoping that you will be curious enough to call them back, so they can try to get your personal information for their schemes.

The elderly are specifically targeted in these schemes, as they have generally saved their money, are lonely and more trusting.

Remember, the IRS doesn't call and demand money be paid immediately and Microsoft Windows licenses do not expire.

Keep your personal information safe. Don't give out your Social Security number or credit card number over the phone to someone that calls you.

If someone calls to request information and tell you they are from your bank or credit card company, thank them, hang up and call the financial institution back using the phone number printed on your statement.

Stay safe!

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.