CRESTVIEW —The Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce announced a change in staff on Wednesday.

Tim Bryant, a board member for the Okaloosa County School District who has been serving as the office manager in a part-time role for the past year, stepped down from the position.

Bryant said the decision was personal.

“The chamber needed a full-time employee to fill the position,” said Bryant. “Being a school board member, I felt I needed to step aside and allow them to hire someone to be full-time ... I wanted to make sure my time was dedicated to that."

“Tim has been instrumental in the transitional period at the Chamber,” said the Chamber’s Chairman of the Board, Robyn Helt. “We understand that he has other commitments.”

Bryant said he will still be involved with the Chamber as a member.

Shannon Capps, who was hired to the position, began her role this week. The change in staffing allows the Chamber to be open five days a week, compared to the previous three days a week.

“We believe having this new hire will help members have more accessibility to the Chamber,” said Helt. “It will make the Chamber stronger and it will give us the assistance we need to put on events that will benefit the community.

“It’s a step in right direction,” she added.