Eglin will conduct a controlled burn on the reservation, which may produce a plume of smoke that will be visible to surrounding communities.

The burn is planned for tactical training areas H-9 and H-15. The burn will be approximately 300 acres in the southern portion of the reservation, north of Range Road 634, east of Range Road 650, south of the power line and west of Range Road 234.

Winds are predicted out of the southwest at 3,000 feet.

Smoke impacts should be minimal in sensitive areas.