CRESTVIEW — It was an after-school tradition for young Jerry Milligan to sit on his front lawn with a five-cent soda pop in hand and watch the cars whiz past his home in Crestview.

"That's a '55 Ford," Milligan would call out to anyone within earshot. "And that's the new '56."

The 74-year-old said a lot has changed about his beloved city since the 1950s when the town's pastime was watching the trains stop in the depot each day. Or, in Milligan's case, cars on State Road 85.

City Manager Tim Bolduc said Crestview is all about preserving its history, while not letting it discourage growth. And, he said, the city has a lot of growth still left to do.

For years, residential development in Crestview has thrived. Houses have continued to grow by the hundreds after surrounding areas like Fort Walton Beach and Destin began to run out of space.

The city now, however, is turning its attention to commercial development. Those plans will begin, Bolduc said, following the PJ Adams Parkway widening project and construction of an interchange at PJ Adams and Interstate 10.

"Right now we're determining who we want to be as a city," Bolduc said. "It's important to protect our character and the best of where we've come from. It's important to protect where we are and strive toward where we want to go."

Bolduc said when the PJ Adams Parkway widening project is complete it will help alleviate the north/south traffic so drivers can get onto the I-10 without having to go through Crestview.

"It is also going to go through Arena Road that cuts through all this undeveloped land. The city has reserved $8 million of our half-cent sales tax to create an east-to-west connector to link all the houses being developed on the north side back to the heart of Crestivew.

"When that occurs, we will create a grid system through all the vacant land and we'll find ourselves with an opportunity that all these surrounding areas don't have."

'Unbelievable'

Crestview, which was incorporated in 1916, received its push toward development after becoming the county seat in 1917.

Its name was chosen because of its location on the peak between the Yellow and Shoal rivers, which flow parallel on the east and west side of the city. Crestview is also located at the junction of three major roads: U.S. Highway 90, SR 85 and I-10.

"The push to have Crestview as the county seat, which it still is today, was driven by the railway," Milligan said. "The passenger train stopped at Crestview until the '80s after cars became more popular. It was put on the ballot against Laurel Hill and Baker, but Crestview got the seat."

It was the start of World War II when Crestview began its partnership with Eglin Air Force Base, which started as a small camp in 1935. As the base grew, engineers, weapons operators and even sewer workers flocked to the city for its cheap housing options. The workers would carpool in hopes of alleviating the traffic on the two-lane road to Eglin.

"Traffic from here to Niceville was unbelievable," Milligan said.

"Crestview was known for its blueberries and turpentine," Milligan added. "I remember my brother would go walk to pick blueberries every day for five cents per quart. My daddy would carry me out into the fields in a cotton sack on his back. There was also the sewing factory where my aunts worked. The sewing factory was another vital part of the Crestview economy at that time."

Tom Rice, owner of Magnolia Grill in Fort Walton Beach, said he remembers Crestview as being the closest area from Fort Walton beach to bank in the '50s. His parents, he said, would make a day trip to the city to handle their transactions. They sometimes even boarded the train for a day of shopping in Pensacola, before making the trek back to Crestview and then driving back down to the coastline.

"The things you had to do locally, you had to do in Crestview," Rice said. "We're so used to everyone having filling stations now. But for the early visitors, taking the road from Crestview to Fort Walton Beach was something that had to be planned. Once you left Crestview you better make sure you had a spare tire and a full tank of gas."

Bolduc said the railway and military, however, were not the only strides toward residential and some commercial development. Nor was it the town being the governmental center of the county.

Its location near the interstate, cheap real estate, abundance of land are and will continue to be factors.

"To me, there's a lot here that is attractive to families," Milligan said. "We've got a good education system. It doesn't take nearly as long to get to surrounding areas than it did when it was a two-lane road. We still have a vital link to Eglin for defense structure and employment. And, our retirees that are making a home in Crestview are a part of that picture."

The Crestview to come

Crestview, according to Milligan and Bolduc, has somewhat of a negative history for hindering big box stores and restaurant trying to come into the area.

Bolduc said that after he took office in February, however, the city removed much of the red tape that had made it difficult for corporations like Target, Walmart and Chick-fil-A to develop.

"We would have businesses that would come and get two thirds of the way through the process and stop," Bolduc said. "It took Chick-fil-A two or three times (to try and develop)."

"Walmart had invested time and money and decided they could not go through the process," Milligan added.

Now with an appointed liaison solely responsible for helping developers move through the process, Bolduc said the city is aggressively pursuing big box stores and other major developers. He said residents should begin to see those types of businesses pop up within the next two years.

"Residents want some restaurants and alternative choices from Walmart, so maybe like a Target," Bolduc said. "There is a desire that has been presented to pursue some of the box stores like TJ Max and Home Goods and some of the steakhouse restaurants. There is a place for that, but at the same time I have an interest in protecting some of our small businesses and restaurants. We have land and we have opportunity and have made significant changes in the way the development process works."

Once the new I-10 interchange is built, Bolduc said the plan is to place commercial development along the corridors of the north/south connector and the east/west connector. There also continues to be a need, he said, for more residential development.

"We're working closely with the county to find out what that zoning would look like," Bolduc said. "As these hundreds of acres open up to development, because we are the service providers for their water and sewer, then it becomes more and more likely that they will annex because they don't have much of a choice.



"The people who are already developing residential properties 50 and 100 acres at a time are selling the houses before they are even built."

Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles, whose district includes a part of Crestview, said his focus is preserving and enhancing the historic downtown district. Boyles said he hopes for mixed-use development down Main Street to promote residential living in the district.

"Crestivew is developing, it's growing,' Boyles said. "It's a different place today than it was 30 years ago. And, it will be a lot different place in 20 years than it is now. One of the unique things about the city is that the historic downtown continues to be located at the center of our city. One thing I think is an opportunity for Crestview, and one thing I think will help it be a great place to live, is that we have remnants of our past there. A lot of places don't have that and they have to go to great lengths to recreate it."

Okaloosa County, he said, also has its eye on developing to the east of Crestview in the Shoal River Ranch area. A $1.5 million grant will extend water and sewer lines to the area, which encompasses a total of more than 15,500 acres north and south of I-10.

The grant is funded by settlement money from the 2010 BP oil spill. The county could contribute almost $1.3 million worth of labor and equipment for the project. The site improvements, which could be finished by late 2019, are expected to attract more than 500 high-wage new net jobs within five years of site work completion.

Boyles said because the majority of Crestview land is privately owned, it will be the owners' decisions on how and when the area will see growth. It's the county and city's job, he said, to focus on transportation and infrastructure that will promote development.

"I think the market will ultimately dictate the types of goods and services that will come," Boyles said. "I tend to be a guy, at a personal level, that tries to shop with local operations wherever I can. But, I think what we can do as a city and a county, is to position our area well to be friendly to responsible growth and development. Then, we'll let the entrepreneurs, business owners and risk takers decide what's best for the market."