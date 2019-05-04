CRESTVIEW — The Crestview High School baseball team will host a youth baseball camp for kids ages 4 to 13 this summer.

The camp will be from June 3 to June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Crestview High School baseball field. Registration is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the first day of camp.

Head coach, Tim Gillis, said the school has been putting on the camp for the last 20 years.

“We will work on all of the fundamentals of the game,” said Gillis. “We’ll work on throwing, fielding, hitting and running all three days we are here.”

Gillis said the children will be split into age-based groups during the camp.

“We usually have to 10 to 13 years old and then break down the younger age groups but it just depends on how many we have," he said.

Gillis will run the event overall, but will have help from his assistant coaches and his team.

“I lead everything then we break into small groups and I have two players per group depending on the group’s size and the assistant coaches help out as well,” said Gillis.

Gillis said he thinks the camp could help benefit kids both on and off the field.

“We try to have a lot of fun with it, but we also stress the fundamentals,” said Gillis. “We try to set a baseline for becoming a better player.

“We also talk about character and grades, those things that really matter in life,” he added.