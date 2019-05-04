CRESTVIEW — For the first time in a couple years, Main Street hosted hundreds from the community for Military Appreciation Day.

The annual event was not held for the past two years after the organizers passed away in the same year.

Bringing back military appreciation day is only one part of the Mayor J. B. Whitten's "new view for Crestview" initiative. Whitten said the Community Redevelopment Agency contracted with the Main Street Association to bring the event back.

"We're not going to lose events, we're going to add them," he said.

Whitten said the goal of event's like this one is to reach out to military members and encourage them to return to Crestview after retiring out of the military.

"This is where you have wide open country, good real estate prices, and the things we don't have is what we're going to be working on," Whitten said. "It's very important to reach out to those people because they are here.

"We want to encourage them to participate not only by coming out to our events, but registering to vote and voting in our community."

Starting with a 7K fun run in the morning, the event featured many local vendors including the police and fire department and a free Hub City Smokehouse lunch for active-duty military and veterans.