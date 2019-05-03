The votes have been tallied and the results have been compiled for the 2019 Finest on the Emerald Coast. There were over 170,000 votes cast in over 160 categories that recognized the "Finest" businesses serving residents and visitors along the the Panhandle.

Event Photos >>

The Finest event was held on Thursday and over 500 people packed into the Emerald Coast Convention Center for an evening of food, networking and relaxation. Most of all, business owners were present to hear if they had won the coveted first place plaque that many display at their businesses throughout the year.

Click the link below to view the entries and winners from this year's contest.

FINEST 2019: Winner's List >>