PANAMA CITY — A little less than a year after an actual Category 5 hurricane hit Florida, a horror movie is coming to theaters this summer about a fictional Cat 5 hitting Florida and unleashing man-eating alligators on those that didn't evacuate.

Crawl, directed by Alexandre Aha, will be in theaters on July 12. The trailer for the film was released Thursday.

They were here first. Watch the official trailer for #CrawlMovie, in theatres July 12. pic.twitter.com/qNGJmcxd3x

— Crawl Movie (@TheCrawlMovie) May 2, 2019// // // // //

In the trailer, the governor is seen warning residents to leave because rescue workers won't be able to help them. Haley (Kaya Scoledario) ignores the orders to search for her father (Barry Pepper), whom she finds injured and trapped in the family crawl space. The pair becomes trapped by rising waters, and then by man-eating alligators. First responders are seen trying to reach them, only to be attacked by the alligators themselves.

In October, Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle of Florida as a Category 5 storm, the first to hit the U.S. since 1992. Forty-nine people died as a result of the storm, and thousands were rendered homeless. Many residents feel forgotten by the rest of the country.

This story originally published to newsherald.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.



