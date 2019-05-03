CRESTVIEW — The Main Street Crestview Association's Military Appreciation Day is May 4 preceded by an 8 a.m. 7k fun run. The appreciation event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street in Crestview.

Fire departments, law enforcement agencies, Life Flight and other organizations around Okaloosa County will be present to show off their skills.

Organizations that offer services to the military population may register at the MSCA website, www.downtowncrestview.org, for a free booth to provide information at the event.

All active duty and retired military personnel will receive a free lunch.