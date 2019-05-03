Crestview has that nice small-town feel, with some amenities of a larger city. We have an historic Main Street, shopping centers, good schools, and a low crime rate. To top it off, we are a friendly group of people.

Located close to Duke Field, Hurlburt Field and Eglin Air Force Base, many choose Crestview for its convenience and amenities. Our housing costs are reasonable, which is also a draw. There are over 90 churches available for worship in the Crestview and surrounding areas. There is almost any denomination one would choose.

The town's population was 16,785 in 2004, and in 2019 it is estimated at 23,567, according to the city's website — quite a substantial growth for a small town.

Numerous beautiful parks and recreational opportunities are here for families. It took real vision to plan these parks and community buildings. Seven parks are maintained by the city, and several of them have recreation spaces for soccer, baseball, basketball, football, cheerleading and so forth. There is also a city-maintained community center for large events such as the monthly Chamber of Commerce breakfast, wedding receptions, family reunions, job fairs and so on. A smaller building, Warriors Hall, is available for more intimate gatherings, plays, concerts, public forums and city meetings.

Brian Hughes, the city's public information officer, said in a Feb. 27 media release that crime continued to drop in Crestview in 2018, continuing a trend seen over the last several years.

"The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s annual Uniform Crime Report [shows a] 26.5 percent drop in violent offenses, and a 19.1 percent drop in property offenses over data for 2017," the release stated in part.

Crestview's new mayor, J.B. Whitten, has announced a new Cultural Series for the city, with the first being a multimedia commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, according to an April 24 media release.

Also in the works is the idea of beginning a Crestview Community Chorus, which sounds like great fun. Mayor Whitten has lots of great ideas for our city. Area residents may give suggestions for the cultural series by calling 850-682-1650.

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.