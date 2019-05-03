“I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.”

— Oscar Wilde

At the last minute, much to my editor’s dismay, I changed my mind. As usual, I say, “But Greg, it was so wonderful!” And he will allow me to make a small change. But this different, because he was there. He saw and heard it, too.

The crowd was affable — a spring Sunday afternoon complete with old friends, delightful smells of perfume, after-Easter dresses and sports coats that simply demanded neckties.

They were at the Ritz Theatre to see the gospel revue “Looking for a City,” sung by friends and neighbors. It was real community theater, with the kind of crowd where everywhere one looks, he or she sees a welcome

Ben and Barbara Reed pointed us to the “will call line” and Christie maneuvered me to the center line. Some 300 people were waiting to see and hear the sounds of good old Southern gospel, played by a band that seemed to have formed overnight just for this magical day.

We made our way through the crowd to our seats, only to find that they were filled. The theater was almost full, but Ann Sharp, the house manager, came to our rescue. She put us right down on the front row. It turned out to be a glorious God thing, as I practically was right there on the stage!

As the lights went down, an expectant hush fell over the audience. The soft, then louder sounds, and then the crescendo of “Jubilee” fell all around the old theater. I was transported to another world, where I could hear my grandmother’s sweet voice as she rocked me to sleep: “Farther Along, we’ll understand it.” My Momma Goodson singing, slightly off-key — oh, the memories!

Greg Bailey and his wife, Helen, attended Sunday afternoon. He enthused on Facebook: “Twenty-eight of the ‘greatest hits’ from that genre performed in glorious fashion by a stage full of talented singers who could hold their own against the Gaither brigade, with literally a standing room crowd watching, whooping and singing along. Mike Beecham Ya’ll need to (a.) do a repeat engagement as with the Johnny Cash show or (b.) record a CD.” Peggy Wright Tilley agreed: “All I can say is it was AWESOME. We could use another one like that.” On and on came the complements and praise.

Some of the performers were G.R. Norton, Alan Gentry, Judy Barnes Smith, Haley and Michael Rogers, Sylvia Cornutt, Heather Mashburn Vaughn, Kent Back, Dennis Nunnally, Eric Phillips, Darren Hood, Chris Cash, Jim Harris, Shannon Waits, Traci Howard, Jerry and Nancy Cornutt Albert, Ron Downey, Joy Daves, Jim Bear Harris, Rhonda Kiser Ledbetter and more than I have room for in this column.

My journey, filled with trials and unspeakable joys — I count it well worth it all, for one day looking for a city, ‘round town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.