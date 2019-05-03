CRESTVIEW — Carver-Hill Memorial & Historical Society Inc.'s annual May Day celebration is scheduled in Crestview.

The event begins at 7 p.m. May 24 and ends 6 p.m. May 26, with fellowshipping and various activities in honor of Carver-Hill School's significance. It was a segregated school for African-Americans in Crestview, opertaing from 1954-1969.

The schedule includes a fellowship night, parade and gospel program.

Fellowship is 7 p.m. May 24 at the Carver-Hill Center, 461 School Ave., Crestview. The Carver-Hill Classof of 1969 and the CHSMHS Society will host the event.

Lineup for the community parade is 9 a.m. May 25 at the center, with the parade starting at 10 a.m. It will travel east on School Avenue towards Washington Street; from there to Edney Avenue West, then South Booker Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The parade will continue from there to McClelland Street, and then down McClelland to Allen Park and the Carver-Hill Museum.

The parade will be followed by the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and various activities. They include plaiting the may pole, softball, obstacle course, table tennis and billiards, basketball 3-on-3; half court, volleyball, youth track/water slide, checkers, dominoes, horseshoes, and a talent program beginning at 12:30 p.m. and continuing throughout the day.

The Community Gospel Program is 3 p.m. May 26 at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, 722 School Ave., Crestview, pastored by Rev. George Thomas. Various church groups are scheduled to perform.