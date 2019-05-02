NICEVILLE — District 1 Rep. Matt Gaetz will host the 2019 Congressional Art Competition soon.

The event, which is open to the public, is 10 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center, Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville.

This year's theme is “Scenes of Northwest Florida.”

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the nationwide high school arts competition. Students from across Florida’s First Congressional District showcase their artwork and compete to have their talents displayed in Washington, D.C.

A panel of local art professionals will judge the competition, and the winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will also include artwork from participating districts across the country.