CRESTVIEW — American Elite Molding, America's leading manufacturer of cable ties, recently expanded its production capacity with a new mold that enables the company to manufacture 48-inch, 175-pound heating, ventilation and air conditioning cable ties at its Crestview plant.

This machinery doubles existing production capacity to meet strong and increasing customer demand for the HVAC duct straps, according to an AEM media release.

AEM Founder and CEO Robert Sires said, "With this production capacity expansion, we are well-positioned to continue our company's growth and to deliver all of the Made-in-the-USA cable tie products that our customers need, on time and at competitive prices.

"Our facility in Florida continues to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and we remain committed to American manufacturing."

Sires said the machine also expands the company's capacity for 36-inch, 175-pound ties.

Call 1-888-463-3454 or email AEM Vice President of Sales Tim Bagley at tbagley@aem-ties.com for more information. AEM celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.