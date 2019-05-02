MILTON — Rocky Ali Beamon, an already twice convicted murderer who claims he has a duty to kill sex offenders, has been indicted by a Santa Rosa County grand jury for the first degree premeditated murder of fellow inmate Nicholas Anderson.

The Santa Rosa indictment, announced Thursday in a news release issued by the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, clears the way for prosecutors to seek a second death penalty sentence.

Beamon was sentenced to die Jan. 28 for killing a fellow inmate in 2012 at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Jackson County. He had pleaded guilty to the crime and waived his right to trial.

Beamon’s victim in the 2012 homicide was Brian Hunsicker, a registered sex offender. Beamon stalked Hunsicker for days before the victim was choked and stabbed more than 80 times with a homemade shank in the shower of the prison dormitory, reports said.

Anderson, who was serving time on a child molestation charge, was Beamon’s cellmate at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in 2017 when he was killed. He was found bound and strangled, his neck cut with a homemade weapon, the news release said.

At the time of the Hunsucker murder, Beamon was serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of a woman from whom he had purchased drugs.

In May of 2018, Beamon wrote a letter to a Judge Christopher Patterson in the 14th Judicial Circuit. He claimed killing sex offenders “was the best feeling I’ve had in a long time” and pledged to continue doing so if he was not sentenced to death.

“I’ll do my best to eliminate every single one until one of three things happens: (1) someone kills me, (2) I run out of people to kill, or (3) they put me where I can kill no more, death row,” the letter said.

In the letter, Beamon told Patterson “if you don’t send me to death row, I vow to dedicate my next (killing) to you.”

Beamon is presently being held at the Florida State Prison under close management in a single-man cell, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

If Beamon is convicted of first degree murder in the 2017 case, the State Attorney's Office can either seek the death penalty or a life sentence. The news release issued Thursday said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty would be made within 30 days.