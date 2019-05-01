BRUCE — The Walton County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a deputy-involved shooting off of State Road 20 East in Bruce.

The Sheriff's Office, according to its Facebook page, has called to request the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to assist with the investigation.

The suspect, the press release said, is deceased. The incident occurred on the 4100 Block of State Road 20.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson will be taking questions from the press at the new Freeport Substation at 2:30 p.m. More information will be released when it becomes available.