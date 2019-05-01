FREEPORT — A man was shot and killed after threatening and attacking Walton County deputies Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 10:44 a.m., Walton County deputies — a field training officer and trainee — responded to call at a home off Highway 20. Once the deputies arrived, the caller said there had been an altercation involving a man with a knife inside the home, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a press conference Wednesday.

Adkinson said he wasn't aware of the relationship between the caller and the man.

The deputies went inside the home and made contact with the man, who then threatened and attacked the deputies, Adkinson said.

This altercation occurred around five minutes after the deputies arrived, Adkinson said.

Adkinson said non-lethal weapons were used on the man but did not work, at which time the field training officer fired his gun and shot the man. Life-saving techniques were then attempted by this same deputy and Walton County firefighters. However, the man died.

Neither deputy was injured during the altercation, Adkinson said.

Adkinson said he viewed the footage from a body camera worn by the deputy that fired his weapon.

"I'll make this as crystal clear as I can, I would have pulled that trigger," Adkinson said.

The Sheriff's Office will not release the suspect's name until next of kin has been notified, Adkinson said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's office will takeover the investigation of this incident.

The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation has concluded.

"We don't expect this to be an extended period of time," Adkinson said. "However, it's also good for their emotional well being."