CRESTVIEW — Convergence Coffeehouse gives people in the community a place to go where they can relax. But unlike other coffeehouses, this one runs on volunteers and donations.

The coffeehouse began at the old post office and then moved to Davidson Middle School before landing at its current location, on the corner of North Wilson Street and West Pine Avenue, 13 years ago. The building is owned by Doctor John Carlton.

“What we are is a community that provides a safe place for kids to come,” said Vanessa Duckworth, one of the volunteers at the coffeehouse. “We are faith based.”

The coffeehouse has 12-15 volunteers, including a retired chaplain.

Convergence Coffeehouse does not sell anything, but they do take donations. Those who come can do things such as get a free drink, play games and use the computer.

“All of the money that comes in goes back to the community,” said Duckworth. “We just try to do what we can that’s good in the community and help people out.”

The coffeehouse is only open two nights a week: Monday and Saturday nights. Monday nights are youth nights, while Saturdays are adult and family night. On Saturday nights, bands often perform, and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We have a lot of children and we have a lot of adults,” said Duckworth. “We have an officer that comes so everything is safe."

Duckworth said on average, the coffeehouse sees about 20-25 people during each of those nights, but have seen as many as 75. Some adults come on Mondays, but it’s mainly Saturdays that see a mixture of ages.

Sometimes the coffeehouse will hold special events such as Christmas and pizza parties. Duckworth said the group often gives out things to those who may need it.

“We have supplies where we help the homeless,” said Duckworth. “We help with the soup kitchen, but because we are a small group we only do that on the fifth Friday of the month.

“We have done some training for high school kids in business and taken them shopping,” she added.

Duckworth said other faith-based or community groups, like Boy Scouts of America, can use the facility.

There are no requirements for those who choose to come to the coffeehouse.

“It’s kind of like a little home mission,” said Duckworth.