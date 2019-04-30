CRESTVIEW — The Kiwanis Club has scheduled a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. May 27 in recognition of Memorial Day.

The ceremony will be held at Liveoak Park Memorial Cemetery, 112 E. North Ave.

“A lot of folks confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day,” said Kiwanis Club president Fletcher Williams. “Veterans Day is for all veterans that served and this one is for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The ceremony was previously managed by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAV), but because of the older ages of those in the group, the Kiwanis Club offered to take over.

“(DAV) reached out to the veteran community first and the Kiwanis, which has a lot of veterans in it, picked the ball up and are running with it,” Williams said.

Williams said the Kiwanis wanted to head up the ceremony to honor those who died fighting for the country.

“They deserve it,” Williams said. “They gave their lives so we can stand here and talk about things.

“If these brave American men and women didn’t give their lives, there’s no telling what language we would be speaking today, so that’s what this is all about," he added.

Mayor J.B. Whitten will speak at the ceremony before the wreath ceremony. Williams said he also hopes to have a local school choir perform.

The wreaths will be laid on easels in front of the American and military branch flags that fly in the middle of the cemetery.

Williams said there are 12 organizations and individuals who have registered to lay a wreath, although laying a wreath is not a requirement to attend. Everyone in the public is invited to the ceremony.

Individuals or organizations can register to lay a wreath by calling Williams at 699-2202 or by email at fletcher.williams33@outlook.com. Registration is open until May 20.