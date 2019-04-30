TALLAHASSEE — In a bench memorandum presented to Special Master Dudley Goodlette outlining his case against suspended Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson, an attorney for the governor argues that Jackson knew about child abuse going on in the district she ran for six years.

Read the memo from the Governor's office >>

It states Jackson not only knew about a report filed in June of 2016 implicating Kenwood Elementary School special education teacher Marlynn Stillions in the abuse of an autistic child in her care, but also that she knew and did nothing about abuse committed by Silver Sands teacher Roy Frazier.

“Jackson’s entire case rests upon one premise – she never knew the full extent of the child abuse/neglect allegations … The evidence will show that she did know about the allegations but covered it up because she was facing re-election. Jackson did not take any action until the press uncovered the issues over one year later,” wrote Nicholas Primrose, general counsel for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

For the first time since news of child abuse against special education teacher Stillions broke in August of 2017, sworn testimony of Stacie Smith, Jackson’s former assistant superintendent of human resources, has been presented as evidence Jackson knew of the abuse and reports filed against Stillions.

“Smith testified that it was Jackson who decided no action would be taken against teacher Stillions,” Primrose said in the bench memorandum.

Smith’s testimony, provided in an interview with Assistant State Attorney Bill Bishop, according to the memorandum, also states that Greg Butler, the executive director of Okaloosa County’s teachers’ union, was in the office with Smith and Jackson when the directive was given to quash investigative findings that Stillions had abused children.

Smith cited union requirements for the conduct of investigations when she notified then-School District Investigator Arden Farley that she was dropping the case he’d built against Stillions. Jackson was re-elected a month after the decision was made to reject Farley’s findings.