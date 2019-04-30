WALTON COUNTY — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a driver who nearly drowned while off loading his boat Monday.

Henry C. Cotton, 87 of Freeport, was attempting to launch his boat at the Black Creek Lodge at approximately 3:40 p.m., according to a press release from FHP. Cotton accelerated in reverse and the vehicle entered the water.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to it being fully submerged, the press release said.

Due to unknown medical conditions, Cotton was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is pending further investigation.

Also in the vehicle was Geraldine Brink, 86 of Freeport. Brink, the release said, was uninjured.