Explore the wonders of the night sky from 7:30-9 p.m. June 11 at Clement Taylor Park on Calhoun Avenue. The Destin Library is joining forces with the Northwest Florida Astronomy Association and 501st Legion Parjai Squad to bring you an evening of moonlit fun.

This is an all-ages family event. No registration is required.

To facilitate clearer telescope use, lighting in the park will be limited. Flashlights are recommended. Restroom facilities will be available at the park. In the event of inclement weather indoor activities will be held in the library Calhoun Room.

Costumed Stormtroopers and/or other Star Wars Galactic Empire performers will be present at this event. Attendees' lightsabers and blasters are to remain holstered at all times, regardless of their Empire or Rebellion loyalties.

Parking at the library and walking around the block to the park (10 minute walk) is recommended to avoid congestion in the Clement Taylor Park parking area, which is unpaved and irregular.