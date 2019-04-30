Cajun Crawfish Bash

The Rotary Club of Destin’s Seventh Annual Cajun Crawfish Bash will be hosted by The Towne Centre at Seascape and Mezcal Mexican Grill from 5:30-9 p.m. May 3. Proceeds benefit young families in need. Back by popular demand is the band Fais Do-Do. For those who don’t crave crawfish, there will be grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and rotisserie chicken. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Youth tickets (Age 4-11) are available at the gate for $10, and children 3 and under are free.

Crawfish Boil

The Destin American Legion Post 296 on Main Street will host a Crawfish Boil from 2-7 p.m. May 5. Cost is $14 a plate. A 50/50 drawing will be held with 50 percent of proceeds going to Special Olympics of Okaloosa County. Tickets are $1 for one; $5 for 6; $10 for 15; and $20 for 35.

Crawfish Boil

Enjoy crawfish and live music to support Food For Thought's summer programs from 12-3 p.m. May 5 at 132 Market St. in Santa Rosa Beach. The culinary talents of Michael McIntosh and David Cunningham will be featured, plus live music from Scott Rockwood & Friends. Tickets are $10/kids and $20/adults.