SHALIMAR — After hearing from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and other advocates, the Triumph Gulf Coast board gave conceptual approval Monday to Okaloosa County’s request for $64.1 million in Triumph money for the southwest Crestview bypass.

“Other than offshore oil drilling, traffic congestion on State Road 85 poses the greatest threat to our military mission,” Gaetz said in reference to Eglin Air Force Base.

For example, almost 14,000 drivers, many of them from Crestview, drive to Hurlburt Field each day, Gaetz told the seven-member board that’s chaired by his father, Don Gaetz.

“Hurlburt is full and Hurlburt is growing,” the congressman said.

Eglin’s mission “is dependent on the state transportation system,” Eglin 96th Test Wing commander Brig. Gen. Evan Dertien told the board. “Our community and the support it provides are critical to our success.”

Board member Pam Dana said besides military members, the large number of local residents who have tourism and service sector jobs would benefit from the bypass project.

It’s estimated to cost almost $200 million. While the county and city of Crestview plan to contribute about $30 million in local option half-cent sales tax money, the bulk of the total cost would be paid for with state and federal money.

The bypass would include a wider PJ Adams Parkway, a new Interstate 10 interchange, a new road from I-10 north to U.S. Highway 90 and a new road between Antioch Road and SR 85 north of the interstate.

Besides reducing traffic congestion and supporting Eglin’s mission, the bypass would lead to economic development, County Administrator John Hofstad said.

He said the bypass would provide access to upwards of about 2,000 acres of land for commercial and residential development and help retain and create jobs.

“We’ve been working on a solution to this (SR 85 congestion) problem for more than a decade,” Hofstad told the board. The bypass “is the No. 1 priority of the board of County Commissioners.”

After much discussion, the Triumph board approved a motion by Chairman Gaetz to give conceptual approval to the county’s funding request, contingent on various requirements.

To receive the $64.1 million, county officials must secure funding commitments for the total cost of the project no later than June 30, 2020. The Triumph-funded portion, which comes from settlement money from the 2010 BP oil spill, will never pay for more than 32 percent of the total project cost, the board agreed.

The county also must secure all rights-of-way and easements for the project, provide the project’s guaranteed maximum price no later than Dec. 31, 2020, and prove how the bypass would lead to a Triumph and county agreed-upon number of new jobs.

County staff will work with the Economic Development Council of Okaloosa County on the jobs requirement, which the County Commission could discuss on May 21, Hofstad said. He said an update on that issue and other Triumph-funding requirements could be provided to the Triumph board in June.