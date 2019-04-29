PANAMA CITY BEACH — Members of President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign are planning a rally for May 8 at Aaron Bessant Park, according to documents filed with the city and obtained by the News Herald.

Emails show members of Trump's team reached out to the city last week about the plans and permits needed to secure the site. After some back and forth, Panama City Beach City Manager Mario Gisbert signed the special event agreement on Monday.

This will be the first time Trump has visited Panama City Beach since his last campaign rally in October 2016, though he did visit areas on the east side of the bridge on October 15 after Hurricane Michael.

The visit comes at a time when many living in Bay County are frustrated by the lack of federal supplemental disaster aid following the Category 5 monster storm and many projects, such as the rebuilding of Tyndall Air Force Base, an installation critical to the county's morale and economy, are in limbo without funding.

The information on the permits specifies that this is a campaign rally for his 2020 bid for a second presidential term.

Emails from over the weekend show some frustration as news about the rally leaked before the information was finalized, with members of Trump's team asking the city to limit the number of people who knew about the plans. Those emails, and the special event agreement, are both public records.

The paperwork does not appear to specify what time the event will be, and the event does not yet appear on Trump's official rally schedule.