Fourteen people were arrested Sunday, 12 of them on charges of drunk boating, at an annual "Boca Bash” event in Boca Raton, authorities said.

Boca Raton police said Monday the box score is on par with totals for previous installments of the annual event, which draws thousands of boaters and paddle boarders to the Intracoastal Waterway in late April and usually mixes plenty of alcohol with the sun and water.

The “bash,” believed to trace back to 2007, is a social media-driven event with no key organizers, making it difficult to regulate, city officials have said. Instead, thousands of attendees simply show up to the event, usually on the last Sunday in April.

Boca Raton police said Sunday's 14 arrests, all of them made by FWC, comprised 12 for boating under the influence, one for drug charges, and one for a domestic incident. FWC officials did not immediately respond Monday to an inquiry, and reports for the 14 arrests were not yet available in court dockets.

In January, the family of Francis Roselin sued the city and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, saying law-enforcement officials should have better controlled, or even stopped, the event.

The family said Roselin, a 32-year-old father and avid water sportsman, drowned because officials didn't regulate the “out-of-control” party. It said the waterway was so crowded that Roselin's body wasn't found until five hours after he was reported missing. The lawsuit remains open.