To wrap up its successful season, the South Walton Children’s Chorus will perform its “Swing into Spring” concert on May 5.

“Our chorus has been working hard preparing for our spring concert. We have several students who have been with us for several seasons, but also many new students,” said Director Kara Bishop. “Because of their hard work, we are able to raise the musical bar every season, singing more and more intricate music that requires a higher level of knowledge and concentration.”

The concert takes place at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 N. Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach. Admission is free and open to the public.

For information, visit the South Walton Children’s Chorus Facebook page.

---

Walton County Emergency Management plans to launch a pilot program this summer, HERricane Florida, a free one-week day camp geared toward high school girls beginning with rising ninth-graders.

The HERricane Florida initiative highlights and empowers females in emergency management and public safety careers.

The camp takes place at Walton High School, DeFuniak Springs from June 10-14.

For information, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/HERricane2019.

---

Earlier this month, the Shalimar Elementary School Math and Science Night brought in students and their families to enjoy hands-on learning and exploration.

The Emerald Coast Science Center, with help from the Choctawhatchee High School Leadership Team, provided seven experimental science experiences.

The faculty and staff manned the grade-level math games and shape building stations.

A basket auction raised funds for classroom technology.

---

Fort Walton Beach High School senior Cam Farrah placed first in the 2019 WetaFest Regatta, where a fleet of 27 sailors from the U.S. and Canada competed in the single-handed, multi-hull championship that was held at the Fort Walton Beach Yacht Club.

After two days of racing, Cam was in third place. Her third-day of racing gave her a first-place finish and the overall victory.

Cam serves as the captain of the FWBHS sailing team.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.