CRESTVIEW — Video games seem to be the trend nowadays, but board games are also still popular.

GameMasters Guild, located at 743 Ashley Drive, provides gamers with plenty of space to play their favorite game with friends and other gamers.

“We provide a space for people to come and play games for free and share those games with other people,” said owner David Hunt.

The company’s first building was located on Main Street, but the owners decided they needed more room for the gaming experience.

The new store has over 2,500 square feet of play space, including the “player’s dungeon.” The dungeon has several tables set up for groups to use for their board or card games. The dungeon also includes four rooms that allow groups to focus on role-playing games.

There is no cost to play at the store, unless booking the premium room, a fully stocked private player’s dungeon.

“It’s the only room that costs. The reason why is because I thought it would be cool to have a room that had extra stuff,” said Hunt. “There’s a table with a play mat already set up, lamps that makes it feel like home, speakers to play, and extra board games to choose from.”

Customers can bring their own games to play or they can borrow any of the demo games in the store.

“We probably have over a hundred different games. We have tons and tons of board games,” Hunt said.

The store is closed on Mondays, but there are different gaming events every other day of the week.

“Every week we hold a board game meetup, and on Friday nights we have Friday Night Magic, which is one of the most popular card games out there,” said Hunt.

Hunt said he decided to open the store because it is one of his passions.

“It’s something I always loved and has stuck with me over the years,” Hunt said. “After meeting my wife, we talked about it and thought it would be something cool to do together.

“I really like making the store into a store I always wanted to go to as a kid,” he added.

The store isn’t just for coming to play games. It also sells a wide selection of games, miniatures, supplies and other items that gamers might want.

For more information, visit gamemastersguild.net.