LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) " Michael J. Ned has owned the Future Barber College on Ryan Street for nearly 30 years and he said it appears to him that the field of barbering is making a bit of a comeback.

Ned said he started out as a "shoeshine boy" years ago before he began cutting hair and then opened up the barbering school.

"There's a whole new generation of barbers now that are making this their path," Ned said. "We're seeing a lot of new people here. Barbering is a lifetime career and it's an enjoyable one too. You're constantly meeting new people and you get to do something that you love that makes people feel good about themselves."

Burn Rourk, 45, spent 25 years in the advertising industry before he decided last year to make the leap to becoming a barber. He committed to the one-year curriculum at Future Barber College and will graduate this week as a full-fledged barber.

Rourk, a Renaissance man of sorts, said, "This has been the fastest year of my life and I have loved every minute of it. It takes an artist to be a barber but I have actually cut people's hair for fun since high school."

He said his wife Eleanor encouraged him every step of the way in his new career and the two of them have been scouting locations for the perfect spot so that he can open up his own barbershop soon.

"Barbering is something I really feel like I can do forever," Rourk said. "I have noticed that there are some similarities to my old career and this one. In both fields, a person should have attention to detail, a sense of creativity, and be an artist of sorts."

Michael James, 39, is one of Rourk's classmates at Future Barber College and he said his reason for becoming a barber is simple: "Cutting hair makes me happy," he said.

James was a delivery driver prior to pursuing his new career but he said he never loved his old job. "I always played around with hair and would cut people's hair. My wife kept telling me I should pursue this so I finally did. I was really surprised because I thought I would be the oldest one here but that wasn't the case."

He said he has enjoyed the camaraderie at the shop and that all of the classmates got along very well. "When we weren't real busy, we would cut each others' hair. We all just had a really good vibe between us."

Kirsten Abshire, 23, is Rourk's step-daughter and a cosmetology school graduate who works in a local salon. But she wanted to brush up on some things while learning new techniques as well, so she signed up to take some courses at Future Barber College.

"I think what I have enjoyed most while here is the passion that all of us share for this field," Abshire said.

Some of the more popular styles seen at Future Barber College, which also doubles as a barbershop and one that stays pretty busy, are the "bald fade" and the "mohawk," according to Rourk. He said the shop has also seen its share of the "man bun."

"The trend for some time now has been a lack of grooming but there is a resurgence in men's grooming," Rourk said. "Which I think has led to an upsurge in people wanting to become barbers."

Ned said Future Barber College provides its students with a "comprehensive education in men's hair care and grooming. This includes hands-on coursework in: hair cutting with electric clippers as well as scissors; shaving and other straight razor techniques; and an array of classic and modern hairstyles and grooming techniques."

There are currently more than 65,000 barbers in the workforce throughout the United States and the average age of barbers is 38 years old, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Ethan Reeves, 25, also a classmate of Rourk's, said when he graduates he plans to work at a barber shop that he has been going to all his life. "I think it's going to be great and I'm really excited about it," he said. "I think eventually I might even be able to take over the shop as my own because the owner is in his 70s and will probably retire soon."

Maison Cormier, 20, said he had similar plans. "At one point, my parents were talking about opening a hair salon and I think that's what really got me interested in the field. But I had always enjoyed messing around with hair. This is pretty much my dream job."

Rourk said his biggest take-away from attending Future Barber College is that he thinks people should "never be afraid to have a Plan B."

"I'm a grandpa now and I'm 45 years old and embarking on a new career," Rourk said. "It's a wonderful thing."

