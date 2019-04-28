Daniel Gould, a Crestview resident and Green Beret master sergeant before his separation from the Army’s 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), will be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court for trying to import and distribute cocaine.

Gould is scheduled to appear before Senior Judge Roger Vinson at 2 p.m. in Pensacola. A co-defendant, Henry Royer of North Carolina, will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. the same day.

Both men face 10 years to life in prison on each of two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Gould and Royer were caught smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the United States in August 2018 when the drug they had stowed in “gutted out punching bags” for shipment aboard a military aircraft were discovered by U.S. Embassy staffers, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Forty kilograms of cocaine, worth about $1 million, was seized in the bust. Gould pleaded guilty to the possession and distribution charges in last December. Royer pleaded guilty in February, the press release said.

Gould and Royer were caught on their second attempt to bring cocaine in from Colombia, according to the release. They successfully moved 10 kilograms of cocaine previously using the same plan that ultimately failed them. The shipment was offloaded at Duke Field.

Gould and Royer then sold almost all the cocaine to a man in Crestview, the release said.

Gould was separated from the Army via an "other than honorable" notification, the harshest form of administrative discharge, according to a 7th Group spokesperson. He also lost his Green Beret certification.