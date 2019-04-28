CRESTVIEW — Allen Turner Chevrolet has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to partner with a local athletic program.

Allen Turner provided Davidson Middle School’s baseball team at its April 18 game with new equipment and invitations to free instructional clinics. Community members will also be able to earn donations for the team by taking test drives of vehicles.

“Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support.” said Matt Farley, General Manager for Allen Turner Chevrolet. “Allen Turner Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Crestview.”

Jenna Eakin, marketing assistant for Allen Turner Chevrolet, said Davidson was chosen because the organization wanted to keep things local. Eakin said the dealership has donated to other local teams in the past.

“I was familiar with the organization and when they approached me, I was very grateful,” said Daniel Richards, Davidson’s baseball coach. “I was very appreciative for the opportunity to partner with them.

“I think it is important for businesses to support our programs,” he added.

Allen Turner Chevrolet presented Davidson Middle School with an equipment kit that includes items such as equipment bags, first-aid kits, batting tees and T-shirts. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former major and minor league baseball players and coaches, or instructors from Ripken Baseball.

In addition, Allen Turner Chevrolet presented a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Davidson Middle School. The school will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership to help support the league.

Richards said the money will help with the cost of needed items, such as uniforms, for the team.

This marks the 14th year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program and has benefited over 7 million players since it launched. In 2018, more than 1,100 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.