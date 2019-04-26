MOLINO — The Waymasters Gospel Band is bringing its Smoky Mountain sound to Molino.

The Nashville, Tennessee, group is an "award-winning Christian country quartet, known for their home-grown, mountain sound and (their) celebrated vocals provide a spirit-filled, upbeat show with stirring gospel ballads," a press release said.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Molino Chapel campus, 6954 Nicholson Drive, Molino. It is free and will be followed by an ice cream social.

Southern Revival, an area favorite, will also perform.

Call 850-499-2622 for directions or more details.

Visit www.molinofun.org about town events.