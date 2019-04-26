CRESTVIEW — Students at Southside Primary School used their recess time on Friday to benefit charity.

The students participated in a color run fundraiser. They were sent home with sponsor forms to let friends and relatives sponsor them during the run.

All of the money that was raised will go to Children in Crisis, an organization that provides abused, neglected and abandoned children with a home.

Linda Dukes, a teacher at Southside, who took the lead on the event, said Children in Crisis was chosen because of their partnership with the Okaloosa County School District.

“Many of the schools do fundraisers for the Children in Crisis and they came to us last year and asked if we would like to participate too,” Dukes said. “It was something our principal, Mrs. Haan, felt strongly about that we would like to help with.

“I volunteered to take it on as a special project,” she added.

Dukes said the idea of a color run was something that students could enjoy.

“They’re really popular throughout the country,” said Dukes. “We thought it would be fun for them and something many of the students have probably never experienced before.”

According to Dukes, the school had no set goal amount for the fundraiser. All of the students were allowed to participate in the color run, even if they did not have a donation.