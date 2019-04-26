GULF BREEZE — Miracle League Santa Rosa County’s Opening Day is set. Its goal is to provide baseball for all, regardless of ability level.

The opening ceremony is 8 a.m. April 27 at Tiger Point Park, 1370 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze. Games are from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Players will be partnered with a buddy volunteer on the field who will assist them with play. Every player will have an opportunity at bat and to run home.

This season, 12 teams will play for six weeks. The program will impact more than 100 children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, providing exercise and a chance to bond with others.

Miracle League's Board member Carol Joyner said seeing the dream become reality is amazing.

“I think everyone on the board is moved by the support from our community,” she said. “We are truly blessed to live in an area that supports special needs the way they do. My sister played at the Miracle League in Pensacola, and we are so excited to have a Miracle League park in our area.”

The new adaptive field was made possible by partnerships with Santa Rosa County, Representative Jayer Williamson and generous community donations of time and money.

Miracle League of Santa Rosa County is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2017 with the mission of baseball for all. The program serves children and adults of Northwest Florida with all levels of ability, offering a fun and safe atmosphere. At a Miracle League game, everyone bats. Everyone runs home. There are no winners or losers, only memories.

Visit MiracleLeagueSRC.org for more information.