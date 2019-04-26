CRESTVIEW — Walmart will have a free wellness event, which offers attendees health screenings and consultations with their neighborhood pharmacist.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter, 3351 S. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview.

Services and information available include:

•free blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI screenings.

•free consultations with pharmacists to help answer important health questions.

•low-cost immunizations administered by health professionals (most insurance plans accepted).

•free vision screenings in select locations.

•nutrition information.

•opioid awareness materials.

The wellness event also includes a drug takeback event. Local law enforcement personnel will accept area residents' unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the store parking lot.

Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 3 million free screenings during the wellness events.

To find otherDrug Enforcement Administration Drug Take Back locations near you, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/