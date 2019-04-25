A tornado watch was issued for the westernmost counties of Northwest Florida on Thursday as a band of rain and thunderstorms approached from the west.

The watch, which was issued at 12:25 p.m., was in effect until 8 p.m.

The Panhandle faces a slight risk of severe weather today and tonight, the National Weather Service is warning.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms should move through the area this afternoon and early tonight as a cold front transitions the area.

Damaging straight-line winds and possibly an isolated tornado are the primary risks, although the Mobile office of the NWS, in its morning forecast discussion, mentioned possible hail and flooding from heavy rains.

A tornado watch was in effect for parts of Mississippi as of 10:45 a.m. A rip current statement is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.