DESTIN — Shoreline Church will provide free baptisms on the beach for people ages 4 and up.

"Although some might not think of a party when they think about baptism — it’s cause for celebration! Join us this Sunday on the beach as we celebrate all who have been made new (2 Corinthians 5:17)," a church media release stated.

The service is 2-4 p.m. April 28 at Shoreline Towers, 900 Gulf Shore Drive, Destin.

To register or for details, go to shorelinechurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/220835.