As a huge Star Wars fan, 2019 is going to be a great year for me. "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" comes out out in theaters in December and "The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars television series, is scheduled to premiere Nov. 12. And just three days after that will see the release of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game was initially revealed at last year's EA Play conference in June, but the only information given at the time was the name and its setting, taking place soon after the events of "Episode III" and following a Jedi padawan who survived Order 66 and is being hunted by the Empire.

During the Star Wars Celebration fan conference in Chicago earlier this month, the first trailer for the game and info on the gameplay was released.

In the game, players are going to take control of an all-new Star Wars character named Cal Kestis, played by "Gotham" actor Cameron Monaghan. At the start of the game, Kestis is going to be hiding in plain sight on a new planet in the Star Wars lore called Bracca, where he is working in a scrap yard demolishing ships from the Clone Wars. But the Empire discovers he has Force abilities and he has to go on the run.

The big villains in the game appear to be the Second Sister, one of the Empire's Inquisitors, who are mostly fallen Jedi trained by Darth Vader to hunt down the surviving Jedi, and a new kind of stormtrooper called the Purge Trooper. This new trooper is trained and designed to fight Jedi, with armor designed to protect them from Force pushes and pulls and a staff to counter a lightsaber.

More than likely, our next look at the game won't come until this year's EA Play in June, where the game's developers have said we'll get our first look at actual gameplay. I'm already sold on it, though. The fall of the Jedi is an interesting time to explore, and there's never been a video game to put you in the role of a Jedi on the run before.

