CRESTVIEW — A 28-year-old man faces 20 years in prison after he entered a guilty plea to DUI manslaughter, the State Attorney's Office has announced

Calvin Lee Wilks Jr., 28, entered the plea Wednesday.

The plea comes more than a year after Wilks was driving a 1998 Acura Sedan with 30-year-old Derek Anthony Varner in the front passenger seat and veered onto the shoulder of Pandora Drive in Crestview. Wilks over-corrected and crossed the path of a Chevrolet truck driven by a 19-year-old girl who was a senior in high school, the release said.

Varner died on scene. The girl suffered serious injuries and was medevaced for medical treatment.

Wilks admitted that he had been drinking and should not have been driving. A blood test revealed an alcohol level of 0.147 as well as the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, the release said.

Wilks pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury and having no vehicle registration.

Sentencing is set for May 14. Wilks faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.