The Okaloosa County Master Gardener Association will offer a free lecture on Flowering Vines from 10-11 a.m. May 15 at the Okaloosa Extension Annex, 127 Hollywood Blvd. NW in Fort Walton Beach.

Many flowering vines thrive in Florida's mild climate and function in the landscape in various ways. Whether climbing, twining or scrambling, vines provide food and cover for wildlife. Grown on arbors they create doorways, on fences they add interest and become living walls. Master Gardener Dave Gordon will guide attendees on how to use flowering vines to attract pollinators in their gardens.

Seating is limited for this seminar and reservations are required. Call the UF/IFAS Okaloosa County Extension Office at 850-689-5850 or email achisholm@myokaloosa.com to reserve your seat.