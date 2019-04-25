CRESTVIEW — Fourth- and fifth-graders from Rocky Bayou Christian School entertained parents, faculty and many others with a “Living Museum” performance held April 5 on the campus.

For weeks, students prepared for this event by researching a historical figure of their choice. On the day of the event, visitors would push a button to make the students come to life.

The student would then become the person they researched by performing a speech about who they were and why they are an important part of history.

Historical figures included Christopher Columbus, Rosa Parks and George Washington Carver.

